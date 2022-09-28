News you can trust since 1871
CRSmith adds seven young recruits in Fife after summer of mentoring

Seven new recruits have joined one of Fife’s most successful companies in a summer initiative to support people into work.

By Allan Crow
Wednesday, 28th September 2022, 2:22 pm

CR Smith welcomed the new faces to its manufacturing plant through cross-industry jobs initiatives

The company worked with DWP Fife, Kingdom Works and Fife College to create a new manufacturing skills academy and work experience programme introducing people to roles in despatch, warehousing and production.

The collaboration proved a big success with six securing jobs in the fabrication and machine shop at the end of the programme.

And, as part of the Careers Ready programme, the long-established Scottish home improvements company welcomed Ebony Keatings to the machine shop.

The 18-year old former Beath High School pupil was mentored by Colin Eadie, manufacturing director, Colin Eadie.

While a role at CR Smith was not the intention at the start, she is embarking on a career in engineering.

Colin Bain, head of manufacturing, said: “Helping people, whether unemployed or just out of school, into work is something we are deeply committed to.

“If we can introduce them to a career in manufacturing, we also know that we can support our own company development and aspirations, so these programmes are very important.

“These two initiatives have been very successful, not least because those taking part are determined to work.

The individuals in the skills academy showed their willingness to learn and showed great initiative, while Ebony is full of determination and has a tremendous work ethic. I’m delighted that they have now joined us and know that they are welcomed and supported by everyone at CR Smith.”

