The company won a Silver Award for their steak bridies along with a Bronze Award for the vegan Scotch pie.

“With nearly 500 of the best pies on the market submitted by 78 of the best butchers, bakers and other pie makers for judging by 60 pie professionals, all of our winners can be proud of placing so highly in the competition” said Alasdair Smith, Chief Executive of Scottish Bakers who run the competition each year.

The winning products were all considered by the judges to be the best of the best when it came to taste, texture, appearance and smell across all the categories from the iconic Scotch Pie to Football Pies & Savouries, Macaroni Pies, Steak Pies, Sausage Rolls, Cold Savouries, Hot Savouries, Vegetarian Savouries, Haggis Savouries, Bridies and Apple Pies.

The World Championship Scotch Pie Awards 2023.

Carol Smillie presented the awards to the winners saying “I am always delighted to present these awards, meet so many faces old and new and of course all those delicious pies! These bakers and butchers consistently provide such high quality and the new faces tell me that the sector continues to thrive and prosper with more professionals than ever throwing their hats into the ring.”