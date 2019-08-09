Cupar businesses to be balloted on digital project

CuparNow – Scotland’s first ‘digital improvement district’ – is ‘on countdown’ to this autumn’s ballot of businesses that will decide the project’s future.

Businesses across the town are being invited to the next in a series of open meetings where the project is being explained, the results showcased and questions answered on the future of the improvement district.

That date – Tuesday, August 20 – will be exactly 100 days until the ballot closes.

The project has launched a blog – cuparnow.blog – that is attracting thousands of visitors. It also features mapped and categorised listings of more than 350 businesses in the town. Managed digital and social media channels are gathering, creating and sharing content from the town’s businesses and community groups. Combined, they have built a following of more than 7500 people – engaged on various channels and subscribing to receive updates.

Those subscribers include growing numbers who have used CuparNow’s free and inclusive Wi-Fi service that’s available in the town centre.

In November, Cupar’s non-domestic rate paying businesses and organisations will be asked to vote on whether the project continues. If the ballot is successful, businesses and organisations will contribute one per cent of their non-domestic business rate to fund a five-year term for the digital improvement district.

The next open meeting will be held at Fife Voluntary Action on Crossgate on August 20, 8.30-9.30am.