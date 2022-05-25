Customer who bought established Fife business doubles production facility

Piers Rickard took on Sapphire Signs, Design and Print in 2020.

A regular customer of the business, he has since moved into bigger premises in Glenrothes, and doubled the size of the production facility.

Sapphire Signs was launched by its original owner 20 years ago, but he wanted to concentrate on his other venture - opening the door to Piers.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sapphire's new premises in Glenrothes

Now based in Newark Road South in the town’s Eastfield, it has accessed Business Gateway funding for new computer hardware.

Piers said: “We got to the point where business was backing up and lead times for delivery were growing due to the limited space we had.

“During this growth period we started to offer additional services including web design and branding/marketing guidance for our customers as well as vehicle wrapping, shop signs, corporate clothing, business stationery, wedding stationery and all types of banners.

Sapphire's vehicle wrapping service

“The new facility has given us the space to grow and have up to four vehicles for wrapping/vinyl applications in at any one time.

“We have also hired in-house graphic designers and other employees through Opportunities Fife.”

He added: “Due to the new premises and investment in staffing and equipment, we have seen an increase footfall and work delivered through being close to Screwfix and the Tool Station. I am glad to have been able to find premises in the same area for our existing and new customers, as it is an excellent location just off the A92.

“We have standardised our working practices and have procedures and processes in place for all the task we carry out. Sapphire can now take on much more complex work, especially on the new vehicle wrapping and graphics side.

The progress has been welcomed by Catherine Bartle, HR adviser.

She said: ““Piers has made rapid progress over the last few months and has already secured four new employees, who were all previously unemployed, through the Employability team at Fife Council.