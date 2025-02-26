Deals for shoppers as Totally Locally's Magic Tenner initiative returns to Burntisland

There are some great deals to be had as the Totally Locally national Magic Tenner campaign returns to Burntisland over the next few weeks.

The initiative, which will run in over 50 towns across the UK in March, sees independent shops and businesses join together to promote their town in a bid to help boost the nation’s town centres.

Shops and businesses across the town will be collaborating to offer fantastic £10 deals from Saturday, March 1 to Sunday, March 16 to get people out onto the high street and to give a boost to the local economy.

If every adult in Burntisland spent just £10 per week in their local independent shops and businesses, it would mean even more going directly into the local economy.

The Magic Tenner event returns to the High Street.

A spokesperson for organisers Totally Locally Burntisland said: “That boost is much bigger than just the £10 you spend because most independent businesses buy from many other local businesses too.

"When you spend £10 with one, it enables them to keep buying from those suppliers. So the money goes round and round the local economy.

"This is really important as it strengthens our high street and helps hundreds of small businesses to thrive, making Burntisland a better place to live, work and visit.

"Buying online, or at the big national chains and supermarkets has a much smaller effect, as most (or all) of the money leaves the local economy the minute you buy something.”

Alongside the superb £10 offers, shops will be displaying posters showing how many of those local suppliers they have, to show how supporting one local business supports many.

A number of local businesses have already agreed to take part in the Magic Tenner initiative with others still adding their own offers.

The spokesperson added: “The next national Magic Tenner event is coming back to Burntisland after nearly a year and a half.

"Offers are being kept under wraps but all your favourite independent businesses will be pulling out the stops as usual.

"The Magic Tenner is a brilliant way to grab yourself a bargain, try something new and support local all in one go.

"Remember that some are only offered on a particular day and there could be limited availability, so you gotta be quick!”

A full list of the participating businesses and their offers will be available on the Totally Locally Burntisland Facebook page from March 1.

Chris Sands, founder of Totally Locally, said: “We are always blown away by the response from indie businesses to our campaigns and the reports of increased footfall and sales at a time when many are struggling with the cost of living crisis.

"So the Magic Tenner event is a good way for shops to support their communities by offering great deals, and for the community to support those shops that make our towns better places. It really is a win-win situation.”