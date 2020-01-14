Debenhams thanks customers and staff as Kirkcaldy store closes

Debenhams has sent an open letter to customers and staff after the Kirkcaldy store closed its doors for the last time on Saturday.

A statement issued on behalf of the company by a PR advisory firm said it wanted to thanks all its customers for their support of the High Street store over the past 13 years.

“We would like to thank all our customers for your support over the years and whilst this store has now closed, Debenhams remains open for business.

“Your nearest store is in Dunfermline, or you can always shop with us online at www.Debenhams.com

“We would also like to thank the local team and our colleagues in the store, who have continued to deliver great service despite the news of the store closure.

“Once again we would like to thank everyone who has shopped with us in Kirkcaldy since 2006 and we look forward to extending a warm welcome to you at any of our stores around the country in the future.”