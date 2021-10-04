Deliveroo: Kirkcaldy launch creates 50 jobs and has special offer for new customers

It’s the latest expansion by the company as it widens its network beyond major cities.

From this week, customers in the Lang Toun can order food from a range of restaurants and grocery retailers.

Deliveroo is now recruiting up to 50 people in Kirkcaldy to become riders.

The company says they will be able to work when and where they want, delivering food and groceries to customers’ doors in as little as 20 minutes.

Founded just eight years ago, Deliveroo saw demand for its delivery services soar during lockdown, sparking its current expansion plans.

The web and app based British company works with a huge range of established businesses including the Co-op and Greens of Kirkcaldy to the platform over the coming months, including Costa Coffee, Morrisons and KFC

In celebration of the Kirkcaldy launch, Deliveroo is offering new customers £10 off their first order when they sign up to the platform and use the code GETFOOD10 at checkout.

This is for new customers only, with a minimum spend of £15 or more.

Deliveroo says its launch “will be a major boost to small restaurant businesses who will be able to reach new customers and grow their restaurant businesses through offering delivery."

Berenice Cowan, head of UK expansion, said, "At last, we've arrived in Kirkcaldy! We can't wait to bring everyone great food from local and national favourites, and to help local chefs reach new customers.”

