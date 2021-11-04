Deliveroo reveals most popular orders after launching in Fife town
Deliveroo has revealed for customers in Kirkcaldy have been ordering since the service moved into town.
The hugely popular on-demand food services launched in the Lang Toun recently, and it said that Saturday night is tops for deliveries.
Peak time for bookings is 87:30pm that night with Subway’s foot-long subs, sides and a drink the most popular item among customers.
Other frequent orders include semi-skimmed milk from Morrisons, Baguette Express’ meal deal, Kinder Bueno Milkshakes from Zaiq Fast Food, and the mega mixed grill from Turkish restaurant, Pasha.
In Kirkcaldy, 60% percent of the restaurants available are local independents, helping to create new revenue streams for homegrown culinary talent.
Deliveroo is offering all new customers £10 off their first two orders when they use code NEWROOTOWN11 and spend £15 or more per order.
The business also said it was working closely with local restaurants and grocers to reach new customers.