Deliveroo reveals most popular orders after launching in Fife town

Deliveroo has revealed for customers in Kirkcaldy have been ordering since the service moved into town.

By Allan Crow
Thursday, 4th November 2021, 2:41 pm

The hugely popular on-demand food services launched in the Lang Toun recently, and it said that Saturday night is tops for deliveries.

Peak time for bookings is 87:30pm that night with Subway’s foot-long subs, sides and a drink the most popular item among customers.

Other frequent orders include semi-skimmed milk from Morrisons, Baguette Express’ meal deal, Kinder Bueno Milkshakes from Zaiq Fast Food, and the mega mixed grill from Turkish restaurant, Pasha.

Deliveroo has launched in Kirkcaldy

In Kirkcaldy, 60% percent of the restaurants available are local independents, helping to create new revenue streams for homegrown culinary talent.

Deliveroo is offering all new customers £10 off their first two orders when they use code NEWROOTOWN11 and spend £15 or more per order.

The business also said it was working closely with local restaurants and grocers to reach new customers.

