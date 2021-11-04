The hugely popular on-demand food services launched in the Lang Toun recently, and it said that Saturday night is tops for deliveries.

Peak time for bookings is 87:30pm that night with Subway’s foot-long subs, sides and a drink the most popular item among customers.

Other frequent orders include semi-skimmed milk from Morrisons, Baguette Express’ meal deal, Kinder Bueno Milkshakes from Zaiq Fast Food, and the mega mixed grill from Turkish restaurant, Pasha.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Deliveroo has launched in Kirkcaldy

In Kirkcaldy, 60% percent of the restaurants available are local independents, helping to create new revenue streams for homegrown culinary talent.

Deliveroo is offering all new customers £10 off their first two orders when they use code NEWROOTOWN11 and spend £15 or more per order.

The business also said it was working closely with local restaurants and grocers to reach new customers.

Thank you for reading this article on our free-to-read website. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers.