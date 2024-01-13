Designer turns back on online sales after Kinross business launch leads to new social hub
Designer Charlotte Giacopazzi launched Tartan Kipper Lifestyle in Kinross High Street at the start of November - and since then the shop has become a firm favourite with customers from all over the town and beyond. Her website is at: www.tartankipper.co.uk
It took months of hard work to transform the former bookie’s into the beautiful space it is now, but as soon as she saw the place Charlotte spotted its potential.
“I’ve always wanted to run a shop that would complement my design business and I knew it would be ideal because of its generous size and perfect location,” she said. “The old betting shop was in a serious state of disrepair, which let the High Street down as the surrounding businesses are all smart and well-established. We’re in between Unorthodox Roasters and La Casanova, both of which are very popular, and just across the road from the award-winning Hunter’s the Butchers and the beauty salon The Complete Look.
“Taking it on was daunting, to say the least, but I’m delighted that it’s been received so well. I’ve been overwhelmed by the support I’ve had from customers, who say it’s just what the town needed. It’s also become something of a social hub, and this is one of the reasons I have no intention of selling online.”
Selling clothes, jewellery, gifts and homewares, Charlotte has made a point of stocking local makers whenever possible, reflecting the wealth of talent and creativity throughout Kinross-shire.
She’s also lined up a number of experts to host workshops in various crafts, including pottery painting, sewing, art and Kintsugi, the Japanese art of repairing broken items with gold. Meanwhile, Charlotte’s long-established design business continues to thrive, offering branding, personalised wedding stationery, artwork, illustrations and much more.