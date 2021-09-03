Developer George Mitchell has been given permission to build the convenience store, along with two hot food takeaways and another retail unit, on Rosslyn Street in the Lang Toun.

Locals took issue with the claimed 35 deliveries per week that would take place and the additional traffic and noise the development would bring - and said there were enough convenience stores in the area, alongside the Asda and Aldi supermarkets.

The number of objections grew so large that planners began uploading them to the online planning system in batches rather than one at a time as they normally would.

The new Spar shop at the top of Rosslyn Street, Kirkcaldy, has overcome objections to win council support.

However, planners say the site is "compatible" with the retail proposal, and is far away enough from homes to avoid disrupting day-to-day residential activities.

Transport officers did not share the concerns of local residents, while environmental health experts would only give it their support on the condition that ventilation systems were installed to get rid of smells from the takeaways.

Scott McInroy, planning officer, said in his report to councillors: "Given that the site is currently vacant and derelict, the changes that are proposed would bring a significant visual benefit to this prominent site and would significantly improve the visual amenity of the area by bringing a vacant and derelict site back into use."

Councillors on the central and west planning committee reviewed the plans due to the 123 objections lodged. They agreed to approve the plans - albeit with a multitude of conditions attached to placate .

Mr Mitchell, of Glasgow, will have to abide by recognised noise limits and provide details of the ventilation system he will use before any of the premises are allowed to open. A turning area must also be provided within the site to allay residents' concerns of traffic congestion.

Deliveries have also been restricted weekdays between 7am and 8pm, while the retail units' operating hours have been set as 6:00am-10:00pm Monday-Saturday and 7am-10pm on Sundays, to allay concerns about noise and smells.

The takeaways are restricted to opening at 9am and closing at 11pm.

