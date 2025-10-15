Developer’s £11,000 golf day boost for cancer support in Fife
The event run by Campion Homes brought together staff, partners and supporters for a day of sport, generosity and community spirit, all in aid of helping people affected by cancer across the region.
The funds raised will go directly towards Macmillan’s vital local services, including the Improving the Cancer Journey programme and the Fife Welfare Benefits Partnership, which provide personalised support and free financial advice to those navigating the challenges of a cancer diagnosis.
Fiona Isard, relationship fundraising manager at Macmillan Cancer Support, said: “Companies like Campion play a vital role in helping us be there for people living with cancer as 98% of our income comes from voluntary donations. Without community-minded businesses stepping forward, we simply couldn’t provide the practical, emotional and financial support that people affected by cancer rely on every day.
“Partnerships like this make a real and lasting difference. They don’t just raise essential funds, they raise awareness, bring people together and show that the business community cares deeply about the wellbeing of local families.”