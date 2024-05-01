Dhoom Indian Streatery unveils new ten-course taster menu from Chennai

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Dhoom Indian Streatery & Bar in Dunfermline hosted a special launch last week to showcase the latest dishes curated from the Indian region of Chennai.

Journalists, bloggers and influencers got the sample the menu, while there was a special appearance by Duloch Spider-Man Dave Roper.

to sample Dhoom’s delights for himself.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Fife Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Dunfermline's very own Spider-Man was among guest at the launch of Dhoom's new taster menu (Pics: Submitted)

Prasad Dhaneshwar, chef/proprietor, said: “We thought we'd invite Dave whom we know does a great deal for the local community. That fits with us as we're always looking to collaborate and get involved with other like-minded people.”

The new menu includes dishes such as Thakkali Rasam, Gunpowder Masala Idli, Niligiri Murgh Tikka, a special Mother’s style Sambar, Kongunadu Kozhi Kuzhambu, Coromandel Lamb Curry, King Prawn Thokku, and the Madras Filter Coffee palate cleanser, in which Prasad has incorporated his own special twist.

Prasad spent four weeks in Chennai last November, during which time he researched his new menu.

He said: “Coconut, curry leaves, mustard seeds, rice, dal or legumes are cornerstones of Southern Indian cooking. The region is blessed with a large variety of agricultural vegetation and produce owing to with good rains and fertile lands. The proximity to the coast means fresh seafood throughout the year as well.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“This is the “Land of Spices”, and that is very much reflected in the cuisine as well. Cardamom, pepper, nutmeg, cloves, and cinnamon are some of the important spices used in the Southern Indian cuisine. All in all, it is a truly inspiring region for me to explore through a new tasting menu.”

With Dhoom having already taken its customers on a culinary journey across eleven different landscapes of India, Prasad hopes that his guests “will show love and support to their 12th journey to Chennai, cherishing this completely different and new experience of the cuisine of the Southern Coast of India.”