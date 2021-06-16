Diageo staff accept new three-year pay deal with rise

The three year deal ending in 2024 includes a three per cent increase to pay covering the last financial year, and then an average of inflation in year two, capped at 3.5 per cent.

The deal will end with an average of inflation in year three, capped at 3.5 per cent.Bob MacGregor, Unite industrial officer, said: "The deal is a three year commitment which ensures our members' pay does not fall below the cost of living. It’s an excellent result for our members who have continued to work tirelessly throughout the pandemic boosting Diageo’s profits. This agreement sets a benchmark for the drinks industry in Scotland which is recovering following the onset of the pandemic and the recent suspension of US tariffs.”