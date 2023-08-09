Diageo trials new project to run biofuel-powered lorries at Leven plant

The partnership will see 11 vehicles powered by a fuel made up of vegetable oil and hydrogen (HVO) operating into and out of Diageo Leven, Fife, the company’s largest packaging site globally. The initial trial will look at the performance and reliability of the biofuel lorries and will run until the end of October.

HVO fuels can reduce carbon dioxide (CO2) emissions by up to 98% compared with traditional fossil fuels like diesel.

Malcolm Logistics runs up to 100 lorry loads into and out of Leven every day, meaning the potential for significant carbon savings if the trial is successful.

​Diageo staff at the Leven plant pictured with some of the Malcolm team (Pic: Submitted)

The trial is the latest in a series of initiatives from Diageo Leven as part of the company’s ESG goals. Earlier this year the site’s 8,000 panel solar array was switched on. On May 29th, the solar panels powered the site entirely for a full day when more than 580,000 bottles of spirits were produced.

Gavin Brogan, Logistics Director, Global Brands Supply Chain at Diageo, said: “At Diageo, we’re acutely aware of our responsibility to lead the way in exploring new technologies to minimise climate harm and protect our environment. The biofuel trial with Malcolm’s is an exciting next step in our journey towards Net Zero, and if successful, could be a game-changer for reducing CO2 emissions from our supply chain.

“Our Leven packaging site is making great strides in its sustainability initiatives, including the new solar panel array. It’s an exciting time for the business as we innovate with partners to find more sustainable ways of operating and I’m looking forward to seeing the outcomes of this trial.”

Andrew Malcolm, of The Malcolm Group, said: “Our ESG strategy is a priority Board objective for us – making real strides along our sustainability roadmap and reducing our carbon footprint is a key pillar of this strategy. We are delighted to be partnering with Diageo on this HVO trial as one of a number of initiatives we are working on to minimise climate harm and protect the planet.”