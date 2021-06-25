Digital scheme helps businesses in Fife town reach around the world

CuparNow is reaching people around the world.

The Q2 report showed that the unique programme now has 36,000 followers, readers, subscribers, viewers and listeners across the world taking in content all about Cupar.

The DID represents and supports more than 400 businesses and 80 community groups in the town.

CuparNow runs multiple digital channels seven days a week to publish content - the majority of which features and promotes businesses and organisations throughout the town.

Alison Strachan, chair of CuparNow, said: “When we set out as a demonstration project in 2018, I don’t think any of us could have envisaged just how big a reach we would be having with the content being created and shared from the town.

“We have our blog, social media pages - including Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and TikTok - as well as our e-commerce platform, CuparClicks, and our audio/visual channels including YouTube and our recently launched podcast. Add in those who have subscribed when using our free public-realm Wi-Fi in the town centre, we now have a combined digital audience that tops 36,000."

The CuparClicks e-commerce platform is the latest offering from CuparNow, supporting those businesses which have had little or no online trading presence.

The platform has attracted thousands to browse, enquire and buy products from many different businesses across the town. Of those visiting and using the site, around a quarter are from the local area - with the majority searching from much further afield.

Simon Baldwin of Destination Digital, the company delivering CuparNow, added: “The vast majority of our audience live close to home - and that is of real benefit when talking up the town to make people more aware of supporting local businesses and all that’s available.

"On Facebook alone, more than 2750 people in the town - almost 30 per cent of Cupar’s population - follow our page. Whether readers, followers, subscribers, viewers or listeners, it is their engagement and advocacy that helps to spread the word far and wide.”