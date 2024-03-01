Disaronno partnership boost to take Fife distillery brands to next level
and live on Freeview channel 276
Glenrothes based InchDairnie Distillery has secured a three-year deal which will help to take its own brands to the next level. It is the producer of the innovative RyeLaw Fife single grain Scotch whisky, and its portfolio is currently distributed by its Benelux counterparts, Disaronno International B. V which specialises in brand building and consumer-led innovation.
Ian Palmer, managing director and founder of InchDairnie Distillery said “During the last ten months, RyeLaw has been introduced to a number of markets worldwide, and we’ve been facilitating UK distribution directly from the distillery. We’re very proud of what we’ve achieved and have accomplished a lot, but working with Disaronno International UK is going to take our brand to another level and we’re excited to see what this partnership has in-store.”
The company has been working to expand its distribution of RyeLaw in the UK, and held discussions with a number of potential partners.
Graham Glen, commercial director, said: “It became very apparent that Disaronno International UK was both a natural and strategic fit. It has a premium portfolio of brands, very much complementary of our own, and it is experiencing strong growth in the prestige sector with its knowledgeable on-trade and off-trade teams. We are confident that its highly skilled team will build on our existing success in the UK.”
The partnership was welcomed by Marc Richardson, country director of Disaronno International UK, who said “The team at InchDairnie has created something truly special with RyeLaw – from the liquid to the bottle, it all comes together to make a fantastic premium proposition. We are thrilled to be a part of the InchDairnie journey here in the UK.”
Since the launch of RyeLaw in Spring 2023, InchDairnie Distillery has successfully secured distribution in a number of international domestic markets as well as in Global Travel Retail, won the Newcomer of the Year award at the Scottish Whisky Awards in 2023, and is currently expanding the distillery with a vision to double capacity in the next couple of years.