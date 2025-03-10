Doors close at long-established letting agency in Kirkcaldy

The doors to a long-established letting agency have closed in Kirkcaldy.

Martin & Co’s office on St Clair Street is now up for rent after owner Nora Sinclair retired.

She has spent 25 years working in the property market, running several of the company’s branches across Fife, including Cupar and Dunfermline, as well as Kinross. The business has helped to find homes for countless local people across the last two decades and more.

Nora started out in The Granary in Cupar in 2001 before moving into an office in the town’s Bonnygate. She also opened in Dunfermline with the Lang Toun following hot on its heels.

Nora Sinclair at Martin & Co's Kirkcaldy office (Pic: Fife Free Press)

She was asked to take on Edinburgh and Kinross as well - the first in the company to handle multiple offices.

Nora said: “Lettings used to be handled by estate agents and solicitors. I found a property for a friend and we had to go to a solicitor and pay a £10 deposit to get the keys to view it. I thought it was better to have someone there to talk about the property and answer any questions. I was going to let my own properties at first, but then moved in to handling others.” When the Kirkcaldy office first opened, monthly rentals were around £450. “That was one of the lowest in Scotland, second only to Paisley,” said Nora. Things have changed since then - the average rental is around £650 per month.

“The market has also changed,” she added. “There is demand from tenants and a shortage of properties so they are paying more. First timers start out with a flat and then move up, and demand for two and three bedroom houses has gone up.

“The rental market is still busy, and with fewer properties on the market you often don’t need to advertise them when they become available because there are tenants waiting. I can have 20 or more people ready to move.” Martin & Co’s Kirkcaldy office had a staff of three, but many who worked there have continued to develop in the sector.

Nora has trained many future estate agents who have gone on to run their own businesses.

She has also won national recognition via a number of awards ceremonies. Accolades include ‘woman of the year in property’ by national landlords, and she was also nominated for Scottish agent of the year. Her Kirkcaldy office has also been recognised for its customer service in the ESTAs - the industry’s Oscar awards.