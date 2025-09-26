Doors of award-winning butcher shop on Kirkcaldy High Street to close

An award-winning butcher will close the doors to its shop on Kirkcaldy for the last time this weekend.

Puddledub Butcher’s store on the town’s High Street will close at 5pm on Saturday, September 27 after a planned sale fell through.

Owner Peter Mitchell said it had been a “difficult decision”.

He said: “It is with great sadness that we’ve made the difficult decision to close our Puddledub Butchers shop on Kirkcaldy High Street. We had hoped to have confirmed a sale which has now fallen through.

Our last day of trading will be this Saturday, September 27 from 8.30am to 5pm. “We are still hopeful to find a buyer who will continue to build on the successful business, which is currently running on the High Street, having won numerous industry awards and achieved high level recognition over the last few years.

"It would be great to see all of the hard work from our team continued and continue to support the community in Kirkcaldy.”

Puddledub is run by the Mitchell family which has farmed at Clentrie Farm since 1905 - its ancestors have farmed in this area for over 300 years.

Earlier this month the company permanently closed its online shop.

In a statement at the time of its closure, the company said: “We want to take this opportunity to thank all of our valued customers who have supported our online shop over the past 15 years. This has been a difficult decision, but after careful consideration, we've concluded that the service is no longer viable for our small family business.”