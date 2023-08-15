News you can trust since 1871
BREAKING
Andy Taylor says cancer drug has given him “five more years” to live
Britain’s first Eurovision singer, Patricia Bredin, has died aged 88
Witness appeal after two men stabbed in homophobic attack
Car crashes into UK campsite causing serious injuries
Jeremy Hunt’s brother dies from cancer aged 53
Six dead and 50 rescued after migrant boat sinks in Channel

Doors Open Day: rare chance to see inside historic Fife doocot

As part of Fife Doors Open Day, St Andrews Preservation Trust are opening the Kenly Green Doocot which the Trust took ownership of in 1985.
By John A. MacInnes
Published 15th Aug 2023, 08:59 BST- 1 min read

The doocot believed to date back from the 17th century is thought to have been built from the ruins of the 'Palace of Inchmartrick' which stood nearby.

It is situated in the field at the corner into Boarhills, on the A917 St Andrews to Crail road. It is an easy 10-15 minute drive or bus ride on the number 95 from St Andrews.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

It will be open on both September 2-3 from 2:00pm-5:00pm, along with the Boarhills Doocot, with teas and coffees in the village hall.

Charity Trustees of the St Andrews Preservation Trust will be available with information about the Doocot and the work of the Trust.

Further information via the Trust’s website.

Related topics:Fife