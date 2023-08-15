The doocot believed to date back from the 17th century is thought to have been built from the ruins of the 'Palace of Inchmartrick' which stood nearby.

It is situated in the field at the corner into Boarhills, on the A917 St Andrews to Crail road. It is an easy 10-15 minute drive or bus ride on the number 95 from St Andrews.

It will be open on both September 2-3 from 2:00pm-5:00pm, along with the Boarhills Doocot, with teas and coffees in the village hall.

Charity Trustees of the St Andrews Preservation Trust will be available with information about the Doocot and the work of the Trust.