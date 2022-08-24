Doors open to new 24/7 low cost gym in Fife town

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Gym Group launches its new premises in Glenrothes - its 18th gym across Scotland.

Based in North Street Retail Park, it jolns a chain of 218 low cost, high quality, 24/7 no contract gyms.

It forms part of the company’s expansion which will see it reach 300 facilities by 2025.

Oliver Tester, property acquisition director, said: “We are incredibly excited to open our doors in Glenrothes, particularly with our new branding, and to welcome new members from the local community.

“Our mission is to provide affordable fitness to as many people across the UK as possible and we look forward to continuing to expand our presence and open our doors in more new communities.”

The 9,080 sq foot gym is located across from the Kingdom Shopping Centre.