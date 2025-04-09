Doors open to new five-star hotel in St Andrews just yards from the Old Course

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A five-star hotel in St Andrews has staged a successful launch event.

Seaton House opened its doors this week after completing a major transformation of the landmark, historic building located just yards from the first tee and 18th green of the Old Course.

Operated by Valor Hospitality Partners, in partnership with the US based owners, Links Collection it has 42 luxury bedrooms including six stunning suites and three junior suites.

Guests at the launch were treated to a selection of food and drink, bringing together the very best of the hotel’s two restaurants.

From leftR Jonathan Harper, Links Collection managing partner; Michael Davern, Seaton House general manager; Euan McGlashan, Valor Hospitality chief executive at the Grand Opening of Seaton House (Pic: Greg Macvean)

Ondine Oyster & Grill welcomed guests to a choice of raw oysters, signature firecracker oysters and other delicious delicacies. The Board Room hosted Rory Mellis from local legendary deli I J Mellis with hand sliced cheeses as well as partners from Brindisa who delighted guests with a stunning Iberico jamon and all washed down with champagne and signature Seaton Spice cocktails featuring Kingsbarns whisky.

Entertainment was provided throughout the evening by Madras College’s music department, including a lone piper on arrival to a duo of clarsach players on the private terrace outside the Tentsmuir suite.

Guests were also treated to performances from the talented String Infusion violinists and the more actively inclined were invited to try their hand at croquet, axe throwing or archery in the private garden – a nod to the local archery practice area from centuries past directly in front of Seaton House.

Representatives of the local community and business leaders were welcomed to the hotel by Michael Davern, general manager, Roy Brett, chef patron, Euan McGlashan, Valor Hospitality’s chief executive and Jonathan Harper, Links Collection’s managing partner.