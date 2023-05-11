Doors open to new gym in Fife
Fife’s newest gym has officially opened its doors. Pilmuir Fitness 10 was launched by the Provost of Fife, Jim Leishman, in Dunfermline’s Linen Quarter development this week.
It is the first of its kind as it is class-focused, with members taking part in a range of low, medium or high intensity classes, each designed to achieve specific results for participants in a highly motivated environment.
PF10 is the brainchild of fitness fanatics, Jason McEvoy from Dunfermline and Colin Woods who comes from Edinburgh. They offer a range of 10 classes including high intensity interval circuits, BOXRapid, a F.I.T. camp and use of dumbbells, kettlebells and sandbells for both beginners and fitness fanatics.
Provost Leishman said: “Health and wellbeing have never been as important as they are today, and I applaud Jason and Colin for launching PF10. These two entrepreneurs are clearly a class act and I hope their unique approach will encourage people to get fit and stay fit.”
Jason, a lifelong fitness fanatic and adventurer, said: “Committing to get and stay fit requires motivation and we know from past experience that doing so as part of a group creates a much greater chance of success.”
His business partner, Colin - a fourth Dan Judo black belt and an Olympic lifting coach - added: “We had a blank canvas at PF10 as the unit was built as part of the Linen Quarter development. So, we’ve made it as attractive an environment as possible for our members while ensuring that nothing will get in the way of them achieving their goals.”