It is the first of its kind as it is class-focused, with members taking part in a range of low, medium or high intensity classes, each designed to achieve specific results for participants in a highly motivated environment.

PF10 is the brainchild of fitness fanatics, Jason McEvoy from Dunfermline and Colin Woods who comes from Edinburgh. They offer a range of 10 classes including high intensity interval circuits, BOXRapid, a F.I.T. camp and use of dumbbells, kettlebells and sandbells for both beginners and fitness fanatics.

Provost Leishman said: “Health and wellbeing have never been as important as they are today, and I applaud Jason and Colin for launching PF10. These two entrepreneurs are clearly a class act and I hope their unique approach will encourage people to get fit and stay fit.”

Provost Leishman gets up close with Jason McEvoy (left) and Colin Woods (right). (Pic:: Spreng Thomson)

Jason, a lifelong fitness fanatic and adventurer, said: “Committing to get and stay fit requires motivation and we know from past experience that doing so as part of a group creates a much greater chance of success.”