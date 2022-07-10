Doors open to new, larger Co-Op in Fife town

The store has relocated from High Street to Low Road.

The new store includes the town’s Post Office plus a bakery with products from Stephens Bakery of Fife.

A unit is also available to enable the community to recycle ‘soft plastics’ - including crisp packets, bread bags, lids from ready meals and yogurt pots, biscuit wrappers and, pet food pouches. And, compostable carrier bags are also available for shoppers who forget their reusable bag.

Opening the Auchtermuchty Co-Op are (from left) Lynn Carstairs, Linda Langford, Jonathan Millar (manager), Jimmy Leith, Aiden Jarvis. (Pic: Chris Watt)

Ryan Scullion, Co-op’s area manager, said: “We have had a great response - we are delighted to have the opportunity to create a new, improved and larger store to serve the community.

“Our aim is to operate at the heart of local life, and we are looking forward to welcoming the community into their new Co-op store.