Doors open to new purpose built care St Andrews home as residents set to move in

The first residents are set to move into a new purpose built care home in St Andrews.

The Scotsman Group and the trustees of the William Gibson Trust have completed work on Gibson House Care Home, which will open its doors this week.

The move marks a significant milestone in the trust’s mission to modernise care provision for older people in the area. The handover was attended by Willie Rennie MSP for North East Fife, along with Paul Matthew, area construction director of Chap Construction, and Dorothea Morrison, chair of the trust.

The new care home is located within the new St Andrews West development and is designed to deliver “enhanced levels of comfort, accessibility, and wellbeing for its residents.”

Willie Rennie MSP at the official handover at Gibson House Care Home (Pic: Daniel McAvoy)

It has 40 fully en-suite bedrooms - an increase from the 33 rooms at the previous location Argyle Street - and each is designed to “provide privacy, dignity, and ease of access.”

There are upgraded communal and recreational spaces, landscaped outdoor areas, and bespoke amenities aimed at promoting quality of life and social engagement.

A spokesperson for the trust said: “The completion of the new Gibson House Care Home represents a transformative step forward in the trust’s ability to provide first-class care in an environment that meets the expectations of modern living.

“We are delighted to be relocating our residents to a facility that truly reflects our commitment to their comfort, safety, and happiness.” The move to the new facility also marks the first phase of a wider two-part development

Phase two of the project will see the restoration and redevelopment of the historic, B-listed original Gibson House site into a deluxe destination hotel.

A Scotsman Group spokesperson said: “We are proud to be working alongside the William Gibson Trust on this unique and meaningful project.

Our vision is to honour the legacy of Gibson House while unlocking its potential as a world-class hospitality venue. This is not just about preserving a building - it’s about reinvigorating a piece of St Andrews’ heritage for generations to come.”