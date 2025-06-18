Doors open to new town centre base for popular Fife trampolining centre

A popular trampoline centre which lost its base in a reshuffle at a retail park in Glenrothes has opened the doors to its new home.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Fife Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Xtreme Trampoline Arena has relaunched after moving into the Kingdom Centre in Glenrothes, taking over the base of a former supermarket opposite Rothes Halls. It officially launched last week and is already proving to be a vibrant new attraction in the heart of Glenrothes town centre.

The family run business was based at Saltire Retail Park, but lost its premises amid a long-running bid to relocate Poundstretcher to allow The Range to move into town - contentious planning issues which were finally resolved this week as councillors gave the go-ahead.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The relocation into the Kingdom Centre was made possible through close collaboration between InvestFife, Focus Estate Fund - the new owners of the centre - and Fife Council’s building standards team to bring “a dynamic, high-energy leisure facility to the centre of Glenrothes.”

The Xtreme Trampoline Arena has moved into the Kingdom Centre (Pic: Submitted)

It was also seen as a key step forward in the ongoing regeneration of Glenrothes’ town centre, helping to revitalise one of Fife’s key retail and community areas.

Amy Watson, marketing and communications manager of Xtreme Trampoline Arena, said: “Our new home in the Kingdom Centre marks a fresh start, and we’re excited to bring big energy and even bigger bounce to the heart of the community -for families, fun-seekers, and fellow businesses alike.”

She also praised the support received from all the organisations involved in the move, adding: “We’re especially grateful to Fife Council. Their dedication, guidance, and belief in our business were absolutely key to helping us get into our new home.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The newly opened arena caters to a wide range of age groups and interests, with inclusive programming designed to encourage active lifestyles and fun for all:

Pamela Stevenson, service manager for economic development at Fife Council, said: “We are thrilled to have supported Xtreme Trampoline Arena in securing a new base in Glenrothes. Their return brings new energy to the town centre and demonstrates how proactive support and collaboration can deliver real outcomes for businesses and communities. It’s a fantastic example of regeneration in action.”