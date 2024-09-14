The doors to a new vape shop are set to open in Glenrothes.

Exhale launches on September 20 in the Glenwood Centre and is the second retail outlet run by Dillon McEwen and Lewis Gray.

They launched their business in 2018 at the age of 25, opening their first shop in Methil. They took over a vacant unit that had previously been a vape shop, enlisted the help of Robbie Reekie, a young, local ‘vape expert’ and decided to take the leap into business.

Lewis said: “Being completely new to the world of business it was a case of trial by fire and a lot of tough lessons were learned but after finding our feet, then braving the covid lockdowns of 2020, we finally started to gain real traction.

At the ne Glenrothes store are (from left) Robbie, Jakub, Lewis, Shannon, Rachel, Dillon (Pic: Submitted)

“Our Methil shop now serves over 600 customers a month and has become a staple in the local community with many customers genuinely considered friends. Our business strategy is simple: ensure every customer leaves through our doors armed with the knowledge and products that give them the best chance of quitting smoking. There are no sales tactics or unnecessary upselling here and we are regularly told that our laid-back approach to sales provides a refreshing experience opposed to shopping at larger chains who are more numbers driven.”

On the back of that success, they decided to branch out and open in the Glenwood Centre - close to where Lewis grew up.

They have completed major renovations to the large unit which had sat empty for some time, and employed three local staff after an initial advert attracted 150 applicants.

Added Lewis: “We understand the concerns some people have regarding vaping and completely take them on board. As a member of UKVIA we keep up to date on the latest regulations and strongly support the upcoming ban of cheap, single use devices which have become far too common a sight in the hands of teenagers and are negatively impacting the environment. “We hope to be serving as many or more happy customers in Glenrothes and win over the full support of the local community. We have learned so much about business through this company that will serve us well in to the future but the two biggest takeaways have to be - how great it is seeing people freed from smoking who were under its spell for too many years and, secondly, how rewarding it is helping people back in to work or giving a young person their first job and seeing firsthand how their development shapes both their work & personal lives.”