Doors re-open to popular Fife pub after six-figure transformation

The Seven Kings on Bridge Street, Dunfermline, closed last month for a significant refresh, featuring major refurbishments to its interior and outdoor areas.

The layout has been altered significantly to create separate sections and more cosy seating areas. A six-chair prosecco table has also been added.

The bar area has also been upgraded to increase efficiency, maximising the existing space with more service space and extra tills. A new cocktail bar area can be sectioned off to create a private function room. The pub’s strong sport offering has upgraded with 10 TV screens and now three Sky boxes. It will also start serving breakfast seven days a week.

Amanda Gerlack, general manager of the Seven Kings pub (Pic: Contributed)