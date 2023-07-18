News you can trust since 1871
Doors re-open to popular Fife pub after six-figure transformation

A popular Fife pub has reopened following a six-figure renovation.
Allan Crow
By Allan Crow
Published 18th Jul 2023, 18:19 BST- 1 min read
Updated 18th Jul 2023, 18:19 BST

The Seven Kings on Bridge Street, Dunfermline, closed last month for a significant refresh, featuring major refurbishments to its interior and outdoor areas.

The layout has been altered significantly to create separate sections and more cosy seating areas. A six-chair prosecco table has also been added.

The bar area has also been upgraded to increase efficiency, maximising the existing space with more service space and extra tills. A new cocktail bar area can be sectioned off to create a private function room. The pub’s strong sport offering has upgraded with 10 TV screens and now three Sky boxes. It will also start serving breakfast seven days a week.

Amanda Gerlack, general manager of the Seven Kings pub (Pic: Contributed)
Amanda Gerlack, general manager, said: “We’re a very busy pub and post-refurbishment, we hope to be even busier, which meant our main focus for the renovation was making the pub easier to navigate and speed up our service. The revamp has brought a revived atmosphere to the pub, and we’re confident that with our improved facilities we’ll be proud to offer our guests an even better drinking, dining and social experience.”

