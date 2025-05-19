Double success for Fife venue at the Scottish Prestige Hotel Awards

There was double success for a north east Fife hotel at the Scottish Prestige Hotel Awards last week.

The team at the Rusacks in St Andrews were celebrating after the venue scooped the titles of Best 5* Hotel and Best Hotel Restaurant.

In a post on social media, the Rusacks team said they were “thrilled” to have won the awards adding: “These honours are a testament to our team’s commitment to excellence, creativity, and warm Scottish hospitality. Thank you to everyone who brings the Rusacks experience to life, and to all our guests who make it so special.”

There was also some success for The Harbour Inn in Anstruther, which was Highly Recommended in the Best Pet Friendly Hotel category.

Seamus Coen, general manager at Rusacks St Andrews with his team, celebrating their success. (Pic: contributed)

The awards ceremony in Glasgow saw winners from all over the country come together showing the quality on offer in Scotland’s hotel industry.

The awards showcase the results of the hard work by those working in the industry and recognises them and thanks them.

Operated by Paramount Creative, the Prestige Scottish Hotel Awards are now in their eighth year.