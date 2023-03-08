Gary Reekie has launched Gary’s Pro Pets in Dunearn Drive; the first such store in the area.

Launched last week, it provides supplies for all pets, and is very much a family affair.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Gary is backed by his wife llana, children Lewis, Abi and Fraser along with other close family members.

Gary's Pro Pets - owner Gary Reekie with wife Llana -(Pic: Fife Photo Agency)

His love of animals dates back to his childhood.

He said: “I am a local born Kirkcaldy lad and love that I can now walk to work through my own community and can now offer a service to the local community

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I have visualised owning my own pet orientated business from a very young age. When I was at school I had had various pets and used to help out at Chapel Farm in Kirkcaldy, which is where Sainsbury is now based.

“I then went onto working full time for many years on the farm and gaining my qualifications for livestock and agriculture.”

He then moved on to become a special constable with the police service, serving his community for ten years, and also started working in the finance industry as a senior IT analyst.When he ;eft that role in October, the dream of opening his own shop became a serious option.

“It felt this was the right time to give it a go, and the shop I had my eye on came up for let, so that got everything going,” he said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The response has been very good - people have said it’s great to see the shop open in their area. They have never had a pet supplies shop here before.”

While the shop is taking up all his time as it gets established, Gary is also a dog trainer, and is keen to expand into that sector.

“I had training working dogs when farming and also now own three gun dogs now but I also do basic domestic dog training,” he said. “I aim to carry on my dog training as the shop gets established.”