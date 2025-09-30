Dunfermline architects celebrate national award as business booms

Dunfermline-based practice, ORA Architects, has been named Best Architect at the Scotland’s Home Improvement Awards 2025, recognising their industry leading expertise in residential design across Scotland.

Delivering a range of projects over the past 12 months, including homes in Starleyburn, Strathkinness and Blairgowrie, ORA Architects delivers design-led spaces that combine sustainability and energy efficiency, with practical living.

Known for taking a holistic approach from concept to completion, the ORA team also specialises in working with traditionally built homes, to preserve the rich architectural heritage of Scotland and England.

A growth in residential projects over the past year has seen ORA expand its team and increase turnover by 11%. The studio recently moved into a new office in Dunfermline, keen to maintain a local presence while serving clients across the UK.

“While our projects span the UK, many focus on residential design right here in Fife,” said Senior Partner David Tibbs. “From the initial concept, through detailed plans and building oversight, our team works closely with homeowners to bring their vision to life. Our base here remains important to us, as does the team of talented local people who make this work possible. This award recognises the value we place on thoughtful, community-focused design in the places where people live.”

Founded in the early 1970s as Oliver and Robb Architects, the firm rebranded as ORA in 2024 to reflect its modern, design-led approach. Today, it works across residential, heritage, and care projects. Many team members have come through local colleges and universities, and the firm continues to contribute to regional development.

With approximately 90% of its work coming from repeat clients and ongoing recruitment in areas such as conservation and sustainable design, ORA expects to grow by a further 10% next year.

“This has been a year of real momentum,” Tibbs added. “We're excited for what lies ahead, and proud to be building that future from right here in Dunfermline.”

Graeme Gallacher and Gary Caudrey accept the award for Best Architect.

The Scotland’s Home Improvement Awards celebrate excellence across the construction and design industry, recognising the very best in architecture, innovation, and service delivery.

To find out more about the awards, visit: homeimprovementawards.co.uk

To find out more about ORA, visit: oliverandrobb.co.uk