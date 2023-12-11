Dunfermline-based fostering agency dedicate award to 'devoted carers and inspirational young people'
Swiis Foster Care Scotland celebrated after being announced as winners of the Scottish Social Services Awards for Excellence in Children’s Services in a ceremony at the Glasgow Science Centre.
The director of Swiis Foster Care Scotland, Sam Arnott, dedicated the award to both the children and young people within Swiis, and their outstanding foster carers who provide exceptional care and support to them each and every day.
Sam, who is based at Dunfermline's Carnegie Campus South, said: “We are absolutely delighted to have won the ‘Excellence in Children’s Services’ category of the Scottish Social Services Awards; this is a genuine seal of approval for everyone in our service. I am so proud of our staff, our fantastic carers, and the children and young people themselves. We dedicate the award to those amazingly devoted carers and inspirational children and young people.
“Within Swiis we endeavour to secure positive outcomes for our children and young people, affording them every opportunity to fulfil their full potential. Every single member of Swiis Foster Care Scotland has a genuine desire to make a positive impact on the lives of our children and create the best possible outcomes for every child and young person within our care.”
The Scottish Social Services Awards childcare category recognises the work of organisations and individuals committed to excelling in the ‘Getting It Right For Every Child’ (GIRFEC) approach by supporting children in imaginative and child-centred ways.
Swiis Foster Care Scotland’s Dunfermline team covers Edinburgh and south-east Scotland, with supporting offices in Dundee, covering Tayside and north Scotland and Glasgow, covering west and central Scotland. An impressive 100 per cent of Swiis Foster Care Scotland school leavers move on to a positive destination such as employment, college or university, or apprenticeship programmes. 93% achieved SCQF level 5, therefore improving their lifelong prospects.
Recently, one of Swiis’s young people won a gold medal at the 2023 Special Olympics, while another is on her way to becoming a shepherdess after taking part in an ‘Estates that Educate programme’ with Swiis.
Sam added: “We encourage our children to demonstrate and build upon their existing talents while also discovering new ideas and interests as they flourish and grow. Swiis recognise the essential role foster parents play in today’s society and we welcome people who are interested in exploring foster care as a genuinely rewarding career.”