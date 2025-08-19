Dunfermline business wins Scottish Prestige Award for Best Gift Store
Eclectic Gift Store, run by local business owner Sarah Nellyer, was chosen by judges for its unique range of high-quality, artist-designed products and strong commitment to supporting British makers. The store offers everything from colourful cotton tea towels to handcrafted Harris Tweed gifts, many of which are designed in Scotland.
Sarah said: “Winning this award means the world to me. I’ve poured my heart into building Eclectic Gift Store, and it’s lovely to see a small, independent business from Dunfermline recognised on a national level. I’m so grateful to my customers — both local and online — for their support.”
The official awards ceremony will take place this October in Edinburgh, where Sarah will accept the award. The Scottish Prestige Awards celebrate the best small and medium-sized businesses across the country, recognising innovation, service and quality.
Eclectic Gift Store trades online at www.eclecticgiftstore.co.uk and ships across the UK.