Dunfermline business wins Scottish Prestige Award for Best Gift Store

By Sarah Nellyer
Contributor
Published 19th Aug 2025, 14:08 BST
Updated 19th Aug 2025, 14:12 BST
Eclectic Gift Store logoplaceholder image
Eclectic Gift Store logo
A Dunfermline-based independent gift store has been recognised as the Best Gift Store in Scotland at the 2025 Scottish Prestige Awards.

Eclectic Gift Store, run by local business owner Sarah Nellyer, was chosen by judges for its unique range of high-quality, artist-designed products and strong commitment to supporting British makers. The store offers everything from colourful cotton tea towels to handcrafted Harris Tweed gifts, many of which are designed in Scotland.

Most Popular

Sarah said: “Winning this award means the world to me. I’ve poured my heart into building Eclectic Gift Store, and it’s lovely to see a small, independent business from Dunfermline recognised on a national level. I’m so grateful to my customers — both local and online — for their support.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The official awards ceremony will take place this October in Edinburgh, where Sarah will accept the award. The Scottish Prestige Awards celebrate the best small and medium-sized businesses across the country, recognising innovation, service and quality.

Eclectic Gift Store trades online at www.eclecticgiftstore.co.uk and ships across the UK.

Related topics:ScotlandDunfermlineEdinburgh
News you can trust since 1871
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice