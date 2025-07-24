Dysart Pharmacy wins Best Pharmacy in Fife at Scotland’s Business Awards

Dysart Pharmacy has been named Best Pharmacy in Fife at the regional Scotland’s Business Awards, held at the Dean Park Hotel in Kirkcaldy on June 30. The prestigious award, which is both nominated and voted for by the public, recognises excellence across a range of business categories throughout the country.

Almost the entire pharmacy team (pictured) attended the black-tie gala to celebrate and accept the award, which acknowledges their outstanding dedication to patient care. Vicki Blowman, prescribing pharmacist and team manager, said:

“We are absolutely delighted to be recognised in this way. Our team works incredibly hard—often under challenging circumstances—to care for our patients. We’ve always prided ourselves on going above and beyond, which is why patients from all over Kirkcaldy choose our delivery service. It’s wonderful to see their efforts celebrated.”

Dysart Pharmacy has been serving the community since 2010 and has grown a loyal customer base across Kirkcaldy, thanks in large part to its popular same-day delivery service, which ensures patients receive their medications promptly.

Pictured (left to right): Ronald Nairn, Donald Duff, Amy-Leigh Davidson, Andrea Grubb, Vicki Blowman, Emily Rankin, Stephanie Hogg, Scott Carson. Photo: Dysart Pharmacy

Nominees for Scotland’s Business Awards are assessed through a combination of public votes and mystery shopper evaluations, providing a comprehensive picture of customer experience and service quality.

Vicki, an independent prescriber, can treat a wide range of conditions under the NHS Pharmacy First Plus service—conditions that would typically require a GP appointment. This significantly improves local access to NHS care. The pharmacy has also expanded its range of private services, including a highly sought-after medicated weight loss programme. This service offers local access to GLP-1-based treatments, commonly referred to as “skinny jabs,” which have received significant media attention in recent years.

Following this regional win, Dysart Pharmacy will now compete as a finalist in the national Scotland’s Business Awards, taking place in Glasgow this November.