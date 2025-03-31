East Neuk cheese named best in Scotland at the British and Irish Cheese Awards 2025

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A Fife cheese has scooped a top title at the British and Irish Cheese Awards 2025.

Anster, a delicate, pale and crumbly cow’s milk cheese, made by St Andrews Farmhouse Cheese Company in Anstruther was named Best Scottish Cheese at the awards.

They came out on top among hundreds of entries at the awards, which were hosted by the Bath & West Food and Drink Festival on March 21.

Typically aged for two to four months, Anster is a crumbly, Cheshire-style cheese, traditionally made using the raw milk from the company’s own herd of home bred cows.

Jane Stewart, from St Andrews Farmhouse Cheese Company, said: “We were thrilled to be awarded Best Scottish Cheese and the British and Irish Cheese Awards.

"This important competition is recognised throughout the world as a showcase of the very best of UK dairy products and our win is a great accolade for our dedicated team here on the farm.

"We are very proud to be recognised by our peers in the industry we love, and to fly the flag for Scottish cheese in particular!”

The flavour of Anster is described as mild, yet complex with a touch of citrus on the finish and mushroomy notes next to the natural rind.

Organised by The Royal Bath & West Society, the British & Irish Cheese Awards 2025 assessed nearly 600 entries, with the help of 52 judges from across the industry.