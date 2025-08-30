East Neuk chippy named best in Scotland at the Scottish Takeaway Awards 2025

An East Neuk chippy has been named the best in Scotland at the Scottish Takeaway Awards 2025.

The Wee Chippy in Anstruther won the title of Fish n Chips Takeaway of the Year at the awards, which were held in Glasgow on Monday night.

The awards honour Scotland’s takeaway establishments where there is always something for the whole family to enjoy and whose gastronomic delights grace the dining tables, living rooms and laps of Scottish homes.

In a post on Facebook, The Wee Chippy thanked all those it couldn’t have won without including the customers – “your support, votes, and love for proper fish & chips keep us going every day”; the staff – “the dedication, long shifts, and passion you bring make The Wee Chippy what it is” and the suppliers – “who go out their way day after day to help us stay stocked with the best quality on the market”. The post added: “This award belongs to all of you. Thank you! Here’s to another year of serving up the best fish & chips in Scotland – right here in Anstruther!”

They were the only Fife businesses to come out at the top of their categories and win first place, however seven other businesses were recognised for their achievements at the awards, organised by Oceanic Awards.

Others to achieve certificates of achievement were Nazar Takeaway in Leslie (Pizza Takeaway of the Year – Outstanding Achievement); Jonaldo’s Kebab House in Kirkcaldy (Kebab Takeaway of the Year – Outstanding Achievement); Burger Island, Burntisland (Burger Takeaway of the Year – Outstanding Achievement); Bridge Cafe, Glenrothes (Breakfast Takeaway of the Year – Outstanding Achievement); Gennaro’s Fish Bar, Dunfermline (Chippy Takeaway of the Year – Recognised for Excellence); On a Roll, Burntisland (Sandwich Shop of the Year – Outstanding Achievement); The Cheesy Toast Shack, St Andrews (Takeaway Team of the Year – Recognised for Excellence).

Irfan Younis, spokesperson for The Scottish Takeaway Awards 2025 said: “This was another incredible year for these awards and we were proud to have such a great calibre on finalists this year.

“The businesses shortlisted for this event are an outstanding example of excellence whose dedication to be the best has made them stand out among the rest. We would like to congratulate all of our winners on their incredible accomplishments.”