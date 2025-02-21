East Neuk farm shop shortlisted at Farm Retail Association Awards
Ardross Farm Shop, near Elie, has been shortlisted in the Small Farm Shop of the Year category at the awards.
Ardross offers a unique farm-to-table experience, bringing the finest locally sourced produce straight from the fields in the East Neuk including seasonal vegetables, free-range meats, artisanal cheeses and homemade delicacies, emphasising quality, sustainability and community spirit.
Nikki Storrar, from Ardross Farm Shop, said: “We were absolutely delighted to be shortlisted as a finalist in the FRA Awards.
"We’ve spent years attending the conference, going on courses and visiting other members of the Farm Retail Association. They have shaped how we’ve grown our business and the standards that we keep.
"To be judged by our peers in a competition with such high standards is one of the proudest achievements of Ardross Farm Shop.”
The awards ceremony – one of the highlights in the FRA calendar – will take place on Wednesday, March 12 in Birmingham.
The awards showcase the fantastic work which goes on around the country to promote and support real, local food.
