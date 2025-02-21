East Neuk farm shop shortlisted at Farm Retail Association Awards

An East Neuk farm shop has been nominated as a finalist at the Farm Retail Association (FRA) Awards.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Fife Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ardross Farm Shop, near Elie, has been shortlisted in the Small Farm Shop of the Year category at the awards.

Ardross offers a unique farm-to-table experience, bringing the finest locally sourced produce straight from the fields in the East Neuk including seasonal vegetables, free-range meats, artisanal cheeses and homemade delicacies, emphasising quality, sustainability and community spirit.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Nikki Storrar, from Ardross Farm Shop, said: “We were absolutely delighted to be shortlisted as a finalist in the FRA Awards.

Ardross Farm Shop is in the running for an award at the Farm Retail Association Awards.

"We’ve spent years attending the conference, going on courses and visiting other members of the Farm Retail Association. They have shaped how we’ve grown our business and the standards that we keep.

"To be judged by our peers in a competition with such high standards is one of the proudest achievements of Ardross Farm Shop.”

The awards ceremony – one of the highlights in the FRA calendar – will take place on Wednesday, March 12 in Birmingham.

The awards showcase the fantastic work which goes on around the country to promote and support real, local food.