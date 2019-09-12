Eden Mill becomes official gin sponsor for SSE Hydro

Fife-based gin and whisky distiller, Eden Mill, has announced it is the official gin sponsor at Glasgow’s SSE Hydro.

The three-year deal sees Eden Mill’s award-winning Original Gin become the official house gin, as well as its Love Gin and Mixology bottles being stocked for gin-loving customers.

To celebrate the partnership, the SSE Hydro will light up this evening in colours representing the brand’s delicious Mixology flavours: Berry Bramble (red), Citrus Fizz (orange), Basil Smash (green) and the brand-new addition to the line-up: Love Bellini (pink).

Customers heading to gigs and performances will be able to swing by the new branded bar on the concourse, as well as enjoy a tipple at either of the two Eden Mill bars in the Hydro Club which will also serve Eden Mill’s Hop and Oak gins.

During the colder months the SSE Hydro bars serving Eden Mill’s Candy Cane gin which is sure to get customers into the festive spirit.

Paul Miller, co-founder of Eden Mill, said: “Eden Mill is known for being gin staples at festivals such as the Royal Highland Show and London’s Urban Food Festival, so it was only natural for us to move into Scotland’s home of live entertainment.”

He continued: “We will be bringing some of the best and most popular gins and flavours to the SSE Hydro and are excited to serve our popular Mixology gin bottles which are sure to be a hit with customers.”

Billy McFadyen, director of finance and development at the SEC, said: “Bringing Eden Mill on board as a new partner is a fantastic opportunity for discerning gin and live entertainment fans alike. Our SSE Hydro customers will be able to enjoy some brilliant new products which will complement our existing offering. The partnership will provide an exceptional brand experience for all and we look forward to working with Eden Mill.”