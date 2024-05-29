Edinburgh-based Carbogenics opens first CreChar processing facility in Glenrothes
“We're pleased to announce the opening of our new 2,000 sq ft operations facility, dedicated to post-processing raw biochar into our patented product, CreChar, engineered for application in anaerobic digestion, said Laurie Moffat, Carbogenics operations manager.
"This new facility marks a significant milestone for Carbogenics, enhancing our capacity to innovate and deliver superior solutions to our customers. It underscores our commitment to advancing sustainable technologies and optimising biochar for maximum efficiency and environmental benefit.
"Looking ahead, our next step is to build Scotland's first full-scale biochar production plant, further solidifying our position as a leader in the biochar industry and our dedication to sustainability and innovation.”
Carbogenics has consistently led the way in sustainable solutions, and their Glenrothes facility is another example of their commitment to innovation, precision, and environmental responsibility. Utilising specialist technology and equipment, this modern facility ensures that CreChar is manufactured to the highest specifications, guaranteeing consistent quality and performance for their customers.
Carbogenics team of experts, use of specialised equipment, and stringent quality assurance processes ensure that every batch of CreChar meets the specific requirements of the patent and therefore the needs of their clients. This dedication to quality and precision sets them apart in the industry and drives their mission to provide superior products that make a real difference to AD.
The Glenrothes facility represents their first facility, but with their growth plans it will become one of many. They are committed to continuous improvement, sustainability, and innovation, and they are confident that CreChar will play a crucial role in the future of renewable energy and the fight for NetZero.
Carbogenics is a science driven innovative start-up company seeking to raise further investment for the development of its operations facility to grow production of its breakthrough first product- CreChar- a tailored bio additive that enhances the performance of anaerobic digestion. To contribute or find out more reach out to [email protected]