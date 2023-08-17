Some of the Fife businesses in the running for the Food Awards Scotland 2023. Clockwise from top left: The Wee Chippy, Anstruther; Balbirnie House, Markinch; The Peat Inn, Peat Inn; The Boudingait, Cupar and Merchants House Cafe, Kirkcaldy.

The awards, which are now in their ninth year, are a celebration of the country’s food scene and recognise the hard work and efforts of those committed to providing the freshest of products and amazing delights. The awards ceremony will take place in Glasgow’s voco Grand Central Hotel on Monday, August 28 when top professionals will come together to celebrate their achievements.

The businesses shortlisted for the awards this year include some who are up for more than one award. The Peat Inn Restaurant with Rooms in north east Fife has been shortlisted for the Restaurant of the Year (Central) and the Best of South Scotland categories.

Horizons at Pettycur Bay, Kinghorn could be named Takeaway of the Year (South East) and Gastro Pub of the Year (South East); while La Pedella Fish Bar in Glenrothes is in the running for Takeaway of the Year (South East) and Best Fish n Chips Establishment (South East). Kirkcaldy’s Relish It is also up for two awards categories – Takeaway of the Year (South East) and Best Street Food.

The Peat Inn is up for two awards.

The other businesses from around the Kingdom to have been shortlisted include Sands, A Place by the Sea in Aberdour and Merchants House Cafe in Kirkcaldy for Cafe/Bistro of the Year (Central); On a Roll in Burntisland and GBC Bridge Cafe in Glenrothes are in the South East category for Cafe/Bistro of the Year and Aangan Indian Restaurant and Grill in Cupar and Handi Restaurant in Glenrothes for Takeaway of the Year (South East).

Burntisland’s Peach Blossom and The Boudingait in Cupar feature in the shortlist for Gastro Pub of the Year (South East), while Ham’s Hame in St Andrews is in that category for Central. Balbirnie House in Markinch is up for the Hotel Restaurant of the Year (South East), and Novelli’s in Burntisland is hoping to scoop the award for Dessert Outlet of the Year.

Three Fife chippies are included in the Best Fish n Chips Establishment (Central) – The Fish Hoose in Kirkcaldy and both Anstruther Fish Bar and The Wee Chippy in Anstruther. Chef Giuseppe Manzoli, from Lochgelly, is on the shortlist for Caterer of the Year.