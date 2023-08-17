Eighteen Fife businesses shortlisted for The Food Awards Scotland 2023
The awards, which are now in their ninth year, are a celebration of the country’s food scene and recognise the hard work and efforts of those committed to providing the freshest of products and amazing delights. The awards ceremony will take place in Glasgow’s voco Grand Central Hotel on Monday, August 28 when top professionals will come together to celebrate their achievements.
The businesses shortlisted for the awards this year include some who are up for more than one award. The Peat Inn Restaurant with Rooms in north east Fife has been shortlisted for the Restaurant of the Year (Central) and the Best of South Scotland categories.
Horizons at Pettycur Bay, Kinghorn could be named Takeaway of the Year (South East) and Gastro Pub of the Year (South East); while La Pedella Fish Bar in Glenrothes is in the running for Takeaway of the Year (South East) and Best Fish n Chips Establishment (South East). Kirkcaldy’s Relish It is also up for two awards categories – Takeaway of the Year (South East) and Best Street Food.
The other businesses from around the Kingdom to have been shortlisted include Sands, A Place by the Sea in Aberdour and Merchants House Cafe in Kirkcaldy for Cafe/Bistro of the Year (Central); On a Roll in Burntisland and GBC Bridge Cafe in Glenrothes are in the South East category for Cafe/Bistro of the Year and Aangan Indian Restaurant and Grill in Cupar and Handi Restaurant in Glenrothes for Takeaway of the Year (South East).
Burntisland’s Peach Blossom and The Boudingait in Cupar feature in the shortlist for Gastro Pub of the Year (South East), while Ham’s Hame in St Andrews is in that category for Central. Balbirnie House in Markinch is up for the Hotel Restaurant of the Year (South East), and Novelli’s in Burntisland is hoping to scoop the award for Dessert Outlet of the Year.
Three Fife chippies are included in the Best Fish n Chips Establishment (Central) – The Fish Hoose in Kirkcaldy and both Anstruther Fish Bar and The Wee Chippy in Anstruther. Chef Giuseppe Manzoli, from Lochgelly, is on the shortlist for Caterer of the Year.
A spokesperson for the Food Awards Scotland, which is organised by Creative Oceanic, said: “In a country with so many food establishments and businesses, it can be hard to stand out. However, the 2023 finalists have all been distinguished as the real masters in their field due to their hard work and dedication to customer satisfaction. Moreover, their success isn’t just about their dedication to leaving every customer satisfied. It’s also a story that reflects the resilience and creativity of countless chefs, producers, employees and managers who are always ensuring that locals and visitors eat well.”