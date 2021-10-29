The centre, which was founded by five friends with over 100 years experience in the care sector between them, recognises the need for supportive day care facilities for those involved in caring for their loved ones.

Careoligy also aims to help adults with care needs to stay as independent at home for as long as possible through social interaction and helpful support in a stimulating social environment with a pleasant, non-institutional and non-threatening setting to enhance quality of life of clients.

Three of the five founders of Careoligy, from left ro right, Anne Ciarletti, Catherine Cummings, and Sandra Fawns.

Located in a former NHS building on Hayfield Road, Careoligy boasts various programmes and activities to keep elders engaged and active to help delay the progression of Alzheimer's and dementia.

Catherine Cummings, founder and care director, said: “We wanted to make the centre different where it was more like someone's home and not a care home.

"It is like a club where elderly people can come to have fun – it is more like a day spa than a day centre.

"We offer therapy dogs, reflexology, massages, and also have an in house salon where clients can come to be pampered – we have a vision where we want clients and their families to feel that they have ownership of the centre.

"We want people to come and see what we are offering, we are trying to keep the elderly in their homes as long as possible, we can help.”

Rosemarie Wahlroos, who’s husband Lenni is a client at Careoligy, said: “I don’t know how to thank the centre enough – it has been wonderful for us both.

"For Lenni, visiting has given him back his independence. He loves to come here, and really enjoys the company as well as the conversation and looks forward to each day he comes.

"For me it has given me the opportunity to get my life back, to meet my friends, to get to the shops, to have company, and to learn to think again instead of just wondering how to get through the day – I really can’t thank Careoligy and the ladies there enough.”

For more information, please visit: https://www.careoligy.co.uk/.

