Eleven businesses from across Fife are among the finalists at this year’s Your Scottish Wedding Awards.

Eleven Fife businesses shortlisted in the Your Scottish Wedding Awards 2023
The awards recognise those suppliers at the top of their game in the industry, helping couples to make their dreams come true and ensuring their special day is one to remember. The shortlist of finalists has been decided by the votes of those who have used their services since August last year.
Kirkcady-based Mirka Bridal Couture has been shortlisted for the Bridal Designer award at this year’s ceremony. In the cake maker category there are two Fife contenders - A Bonnie Wee Cake in Falkland and Cherry on Top by Claire Sara in Markinch.
When it comes to the award for caterers, Delicious Catering, Glenrothes are in the running. Dunfermline florists, Poppy Floral Design and The Flower Study, have both been shortlisted for the florist award.
Kirk Wynd Highland House in St Andrews is among the finalists in the groomswear category, and Laura Russell, from The Old Course Hotel, is in the running for venue wedding planner. Four Fife venues are among the finalists in the award for venues in Fife and Tayside. They are The Fairmont, St Andrews; The Old Course Hotel, St Andrews; Pratis Barns, Leven and The Cow Shed, Crail.
The winners will be announced at an awards ceremony in Glasgow on November 12.