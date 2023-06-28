David Graham who now lives in Elie, completed an MA in photojournalism in 2005 shortly after his son became paralysed in an accident. His work has been widely published and was selected on several occasions in the Taylor Wessing Portrait Prize awards at the National Portrait Gallery, London.

Over several years he photographed the activities of charities in far-flung parts of the world, and had his eyes opened to the many problems facing those who live there. He has worked extensively for charities both in the UK and overseas, including India, Sri Lanka, Vietnam, Ukraine, Rwanda, Ethiopia and Bangladesh working for the Vine Trust, Bhopal Medical Appeal, iDE and most recently Children on the Edge.

He stopped photographing for charities when he was no longer able to look into the eyes of the starving, see people who were dying of starvation and AIDS, or face refugees who were living in squalor.

Although he no longer takes photos, he continues to help the most vulnerable in society through Changing Ideas, the charity he established.

This exhibition of his photographs of portraits from India were taken over several visits between 2008 and 2011. With hardly a plain surface in sight, he travelled the country with a white pop-up background, enabling him to photograph locals going about their daily life as if in a studio setting.

He photographed mainly in Kolkata, Rajasthan, Bhopal and Haridwar when he attended the Kumbh Mela - a major religious festival that draws millions to the banks of the Ganges.

Sometimes he discovered a little about the lives of the people captured in the photographs, but usually was left wondering. He subsequently met Dheeraj Akolkar who inspired by the photos penned the imaginary stories that accompany them.

The exhibition takes place in Earlsferry Town Hall, High Street and will open on July 1 closing on the 8th.