Employability project paves the way for unemployed Fifers to begin careers in construction

The training was designed to upskill and certify participants on the course so they were able to find employment in the construction industry.

The training and certification included: Forward tipping dumper, ride on roller, CSCS, asbestos awareness, manual handling, and abrasive wheels and was delivered in partnership between Kingdom Works and Camilla Training Aspects, Cardenden.

Lynne Dunn, Kingdom Works manager said: “Businesses can at times find it difficult to recruit trained and certified workers and we’d aimed this opportunity at individuals being able to take up skilled and semi skilled work in groundworking, labouring and plant machinery. For this opportunity we had a mix of individuals looking for their first

From left: Jordan Neil and Thomas Johnston have both moved into employment since completing the training course.

job and some individuals who had previously worked in construction requiring certification to re-enter into employment and potentially earn a better salary.”

Lynne added: “Twelve individuals completed the training and, to date, nine of them have already moved into full time employment, including the youngest participant, who, at

16, has started his first role within the industry. Kingdom Works continues to support the remaining three, hopefully into employment.”

Owen McTurk, a Kingdom Housing Association tenant, took part in the Kingdom Works Academy. He said: “I attended Kingdom Works Plant Machinery academy and attended

all the training. It was a really good opportunity to get further qualifications and tickets and I really enjoyed my time at it. I had mentioned that I was interested in

Gardening/Landscaping work and my advisor contacted Tivoli about me. After being interviewed, I have now started there as a seasonal gardener and I am loving my new

job.”

Bill Banks, Kingdom Group chief executive, said: “Kingdom Works has an excellent track record of delivering training and support that makes a real difference to the

participants. Helping people into employment has never been more important given the current economic climate and the close partnership working that Kingdom Works does

with local employers is vital.