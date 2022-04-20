Engineering business secures large stake in award-winning Fife company

The investment in Glenrothes-based integrated electrical, instrumentation and control provider, DPS Group, has come from a leading Scottish engineering service company.

RSE specialises in the design, build and maintenance of water treatment and recycling equipment.

It has become a market leader in time, cost and carbon efficient modular solutions for the water industry, and has 1200 staff.

DPS working at Loch Lomond Distillery

DPS Group, which has 72 staff, welcomed the investment.

Colin Millar, chairman, said the new partnership was “timely support” to bolster its own growth ambitions.

He added: “We are extremely excited with the investment RSE has made.

“Having had sustained growth over a long period, this new partnership will give us access to a wider skill base and a platform to further grow our excellent reputation and capacity for our customers.

“RSE will be great partner for us with a similar mindset to business and people development.”

Martin Mathers, RSE’s director of Scottish operations, commented: “We are pleased to welcome the team at DPS into RSE, which will boost our capabilities in Scotland as well as introduce our group to new markets.

“We expect the demand for specialist electrical, instrumentation and control skills to continue to increase in the coming years, which is driving our efforts to accelerate graduate and apprenticeship training in Scotland.