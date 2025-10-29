Erin Brockovich headlines groundbreaking leadership launch

Renowned environmental advocate Erin Brockovich delivered the keynote address at the launch event for the inaugural Global Certificate in Company Direction, a joint initiative by the Institute of Directors (IoD) and the University of St Andrews Business School.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Fife Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The event, which brought together forward-thinking professionals at the Fairmont Hotel in St Andrews from October 18–24, featured a week of immersive learning, high-profile speakers, and unparalleled networking opportunities.

A highlight of the programme was the keynote address by renowned environmental activist, Erin Brockovich, who delivered a powerful session on driving change in the face of adversity. Her inspiring talk resonated deeply with attendees, emphasising the importance of resilience, accountability, and leadership in addressing today’s most pressing challenges.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The programme also featured other distinguished speakers, including:

Erin Brockovich joins inaugural Global Certificate in Company Direction

Phillips O’Brien , Professor of Strategic Studies at the University of St Andrews, who provided a compelling analysis of geopolitics and the skills required to navigate risks and seize opportunities in an unpredictable global climate.

, Professor of Strategic Studies at the University of St Andrews, who provided a compelling analysis of geopolitics and the skills required to navigate risks and seize opportunities in an unpredictable global climate. Dr Erin Young , who delivered a masterclass on the transformative impact of AI on business and strategies for safeguarding companies amidst constant innovation.

, who delivered a masterclass on the transformative impact of AI on business and strategies for safeguarding companies amidst constant innovation. Dame Sue Street, former Permanent Secretary for the Department of Culture, Media and Sport, who shared her extensive experience leading projects such as the UK’s winning bid for London 2012.

former Permanent Secretary for the Department of Culture, Media and Sport, who shared her extensive experience leading projects such as the UK’s winning bid for London 2012. John Browett, Chair of the IoD, and Hamish Taylor, CEO and inspirational speaker, who shared insights on innovation and global leadership.

A course for visionary leaders

Tailored for current and aspiring leaders across all sectors, the Global Certificate in Company Direction offers a deep dive into best-in-class governance practices. From managing risks to understanding boardroom accountability, the programme equips participants with the tools to drive long-term success and sustainable impact.

Professor Mark Brewer, Dean of the University of St Andrews Business School, added: "In a world defined by geopolitical uncertainty, technological disruption, and an accelerating climate crisis, board directors must cultivate both agility and integrity. This programme unites the interdisciplinary expertise of the University of St Andrews Business School with the IoD’s governance acumen, empowering leaders to navigate complexity and create lasting impact."

Erin Brockovich delivers keynote speech

A prestigious milestone for graduates

Graduates of the programme will receive the official IoD Global Certificate, join the University of St Andrews Business School’s Executive Education alumni network, and celebrate their achievement at a graduation ceremony at the iconic 116 Pall Mall in London.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Helena McLeod, global executive, who is one of the first graduates of the IoD Global Certificate in Company Direction reflected on her experience, saying:

The Global Certificate in Company Direction has been a transformative experience. The insights from world-class speakers like Erin Brockovich and the practical tools provided by the programme have been inspiring and have deepened and reshaped how I approach leadership and governance. I feel robustly equipped to lead complex Boards and organizations with confidence, grace and drive meaningful, sustainable impact."

Erin poses with the first cohort of the Global Certificate in Company Direction

Jonathan Geldart, Director General of the IoD, said: "The IoD and the University of St Andrews bring together 732 years of combined learning and leadership. This programme honours our rich heritage while equipping the next generation of leaders with the insights and strategies needed to shape the future."

This groundbreaking collaboration between the IoD and the University of St Andrews Business School marks a new era in boardroom leadership, empowering professionals to tackle real-world challenges with confidence, expertise, and vision.