The deputation of international directors and senior managers from Doosan/Bobcat EMEA, based in Italy and Czech Republic, were in Fife to visit Henry Sheach Lawnmower Services Ltd based in Oswald Road.

It re-affirmed their commitment to Sheach’s long term continuation as distributors in the UK and Ireland for US-built Bobcat Zero turn mowers.

The director at Doosan Bobcat EMEA complimented the Sheach family and staff, stating: “Henry Sheach Company has been outstanding with Zero Turn mowers for over 30 years.

Guests paid a visit to Henry Sheach in Kirkcaldy this month

“Its involvement and expertise is a great asset which will continue to develop the mower business with the Bobcat network”.

Alistair Sheach, managing director of the Lang Toun company which has been established for around 75 years, welcomed the guests.

