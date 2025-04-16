EV charge point training offer to electricians in Fife

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Electricians across Scotland can futureproof their careers with affordable, industry-leading training in electric vehicle charge point installation at Fife College.

It is offering qualified electricians the opportunity to further their training with the City & Guilds EV Charging Domestic Installation Qualification (2921-34 Level 3) Award course through its support from Shell UK.

It provides electricians with high-quality training at a significantly reduced cost, equipping them with the skills needed for the growing EV sector.

This initiative is part of Shell UK’s wider ambition to support 15,000 people into jobs, with a focus on the energy transition, by 2035. Fife College is one of three initial Energy Transition Skills Hubs focused on supporting skills development, aiming to support around 5,000 learners collectively.

Iain Hawker, assistant principal at Fife College with one of its electric vehicles. (Pic: Submitted)

Iain Hawker, assistant principal, said: "As we transition towards a greener future, the demand for skilled electricians in EV charge point installation has never been greater. We are committed to equipping professionals with the expertise needed to meet this demand.

"Our partnership with Shell UK enables us to offer high-quality training at an accessible price, ensuring electricians can seize new opportunities in the rapidly expanding EV sector."

The need for skilled electricians capable of installing and maintaining EV charge points is rapidly increasing.

By the end of December 2024, there were more than 1.3 million fully electric cars on UK roads, with EV sales accounting for almost 20% of all new vehicle registrations. This shift in the automotive industry has created an urgent need for a skilled workforce to support the expansion of EV charging infrastructure.

Electricians trained in charge point installation will play a critical role in meeting that need.