Evri ramps up recruitment in Fife ahead of another record peak

UK parcel business, Evri, has today announced the creation of hundreds of new courier roles across Fife, as it prepares to deliver another record-breaking peak.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Fife Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

As businesses across the country begin the build-up to the festive period, Evri, which is on track to become the UK’s premier parcel delivery company, is looking to bolster its network of self-employed couriers to support this.

And the addition of these roles follows a recent £36 million strategic investment programme from the delivery company into its operations in preparation for this year’s peak, with infrastructure developments across key sites, bringing its overall network capacity to 4.4 million parcels a day.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Couriers can typically earn up to £20.86 an hour on average, and with roles available across Fife supporting what is forecasted to be another record-breaking peak for the Yorkshire-based delivery company, there will be potential opportunities beyond the festive period for those interested in building a career with Evri.

Evri announces hundreds of new courier roles across Fife

Additionally, couriers joining the business can benefit from the independence the role brings, with the freedom to deliver parcels daily any time between 8am and 8pm, and with the advantage of rounds available locally, couriers can enjoy the flexibility of managing their work around their personal commitments – whether that be doing the school run or completing errands.

Mitchell Mosley, Evri Head of Delivery for Scotland, said: “As we prepare for another busy festive period, we’re on track to deliver another record-breaking peak at Evri. And it’s our self-employed network of couriers who play a vital role in ensuring households across Fife receive their presents this Christmas.

“Our couriers enjoy the flexibility of delivering at a time that suits them, allowing a work/life balance that can be particularly beneficial at a busy time of year.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And among other benefits open to Evri couriers include free access to wellbeing benefits, such as Digital GP and Physio, as well as discounts for major retailers to help save on everyday expenses.

Roles available ahead of what is forecasted to be another record-breaking peak for the parcel delivery company

Evri also recently launched a ‘Go Electric’ scheme to incentivise its self-employed couriers to switch to electric vehicles by offering up to £3,300 towards an electric vehicle over two years.

For those looking to apply, visit: www.evri.com/beacourier