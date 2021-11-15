Exam success for Glenrothes carer who passes with flying colours

Leeanne Paterson works in the Cera Care Fife team, delivering care at home support to people living in their own homes.

The company provided funding to help her with her studies, and last month she passed her exams.

Leanne, 34, has worked with Cera since 2015 and is part of the team in Glenrothes.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Leeann Paterson

Many of the people she works with suffer from dementia, so talking about history comes naturally to them.

She said: “Someone suffering with dementia needs an extra kind of approach to care. It’s not straightforward and needs a great deal of patience and compassion.

“Talking to the elderly people I care for, I learn so much about years gone by – especially this history of the world wars.

“One gentleman had reached the age of 100, and he showed me press cuttings of the Titanic incident he had safely treasured! It was amazing to learn about from him.”

Leeanne is part of the team run by local manager Kayleigh Wilson who has responsibility for Perthshire and Fife.

She said: ”I have a dedicated team working across the two counties – and they all have the opportunity for us to support their studies for their SVQ qualifications.

“Leeanne has passed hers with flying colours, while working on a daily basis in our team. “

A typical day providing personal care includes help with washing and dressing, help with taking medication, and preparing meals and making sure their alarms are working in case they need to call for additional help.

Thank you for reading this article on our free-to-read website. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers.