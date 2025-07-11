Exclusive whisky for Fife golf club’s golden jubilee is an instant hit

A Falkland based whisky bottler has sold out an exclusive single cask release created in collaboration with Falkland Golf Club.

The limited-edition 14-year-old Linkwood bottling was released by Saltire Rare Malt to mark the 50th anniversary of the club. Just 60 bottles were produced and available exclusively to club members and select guests. The clubhouse bar is now offering the whisky by the dram.

Keith Rennie, founder of the company, said: “We knew from the moment we sampled the cask that it was something special, and we’re thrilled the response from the community has echoed that.

“We love working with passionate sports clubs both local and further afield - we’d love to commission more limited-editions bottlings.”

Nigel Heywood and Keith Rennie with the single cask release for Falkland Golf Club (Pic: Submitted)

Distilled on February 10, 2011, the Speyside single malt has ‘sweet and fruity notes with strawberry candies as a top note, then cigar boxes and sugar-coated oranges with cotton candy.*’ Bottled at 54.1% ABV, it was a bold and refined tribute to both Falkland’s rich golf heritage and the art of single cask whisky.